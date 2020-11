Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline Ann Baker, 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.



Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Polston; her son, Stephen Parm; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield.



Caneyville Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.

