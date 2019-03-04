Peggy Louise Kelley Mitchell, 66, of Clarkson, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, William "Dan" Mitchell; one daughter, Shelley Taylor (Scott); and one son, Joseph Mitchell (Stephanie).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Clara Dutschke Kelley.
The funeral is noon Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Lyle Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.morrisfamilyfh.com.
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
(270) 259-4566
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019