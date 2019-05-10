Phillip William Lee, 44, of Millwood, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Seneca Place in Louisvill.
Survivors include his wife, Chelly Lee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer E. and Robena Cox Lee.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Little Clifty Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 11, 2019