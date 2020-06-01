Phyllis Jean Whobrey, 77, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Lee Sanders of Clarkson and Regina Lynn Sanders (Ronnie) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Whobrey; and her parents, Damon Lee and Elta Lee Garner Minton.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in Candlelight Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.