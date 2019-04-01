Raelynn Grace Minton, 6, of Hudson, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Breckinridge County.
She was born June 6, 2012, in Leitchfield, the daughter of Matthew Minton and Ashlynn Newton Masterson.
She is survived by her parents, Matthew Minton and Ashlynn and Jonathan Masterson; one brother, Levi Minton; one sister, Cierra Minton; her maternal grandparents, Michelle Armes and Keith Armes; her step-maternal grandfather, Ricky Cundiff; her step-grandmother, Theresa Moore; and maternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Armes.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Margie Armes; her maternal grandfather, Owen Cottrell; and her step-grandfather, Jeff Moore.
The funeral is noon Thursday, April 4, at Potter's Hope Ministries in Leitchfield, with Brother Kelly Tucker and Brother Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial is in the Grace Cemetery in Hudson.
Visitation is after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
