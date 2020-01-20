Ralph Ray Byrd, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away at 6 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020.
He was born on July 7, 1930, in English, Ind., the son of the late Russell and Lola Apple Byrd.
He graduated valedictorian from Tell City High School in Tell City, Ind.. He attended Purdue, playing the bass drum in the marching band. He was owner of Byrd Tool Corporation in Leitchfield, which he started in 1979 in East Stroudsburg, Penn. He also preached for several Churches of Christ in Indiana and Kentucky.
Byrd was a mess sergeant in the Korean Conflict, discharged as a lieutenant. He designed, built and flew RC airplanes. He loved fishing, wood-working and gardening.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 29 years, Myrna Sutherland McCullum Byrd; four children, Jo Ann Coehoorn (James), Robert Ray Byrd, Thomas Neal Byrd (Martha), and Saranell Kaufmann (Kris); four stepchildren, Donna Lynn Franey, Joan Marie Berry, Laura Lee Sutherland and James Robert Sutherland; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Una Alice Winchell Byrd; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Jim Coehoorn officiating. Burial is in Lone Star Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 21, 2020