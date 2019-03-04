Obituary





Survivors include his wife, Wanda Joan Edwards Smith of Caneyville; two sons, Randall Scott Smith of Glasgow and Rodney Shawn Smith of Caneyville; and two daughters, Jenny Smith and Penny Smith, both of Leitchfield.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Cora Smith, who raised him.



The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Oller Cemetery in Caneyville.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be made at

306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

Funeral Home Details
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061

