Randall Smith, 70, of Caneyville, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Joan Edwards Smith of Caneyville; two sons, Randall Scott Smith of Glasgow and Rodney Shawn Smith of Caneyville; and two daughters, Jenny Smith and Penny Smith, both of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Cora Smith, who raised him.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Oller Cemetery in Caneyville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019