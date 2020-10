Or Copy this URL to Share

Randell "Randy" Bitsky, 50, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Joanie Hall Bitsky; two stepsons, Masen Hughes and Noah Hughes; a brother and a sister.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with burial in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.

