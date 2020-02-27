Raymond Everett, 60, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Everett; one daughter, Amanda Stovall (Anthony) of Scottsville; and two sons, Derrick Everett and Bryan Everett (Lanabelle), both of Harrodsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson Robbie Gene and Betty Stewart Everett.
Cremation was chosen to respect his wishes.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020