Reba Noblett, 95, of Leitchfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Survivors include five children, Lynda Dudgeon (James), Asa Noblett (Gary Roberts), Robert Noblett (Carolyn), Patricia Noblett and Samuel Noblett (Freda), all of Grayson County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston; and her parents, Dewey and Daisy Mathis Lynn.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Duff Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-9900.
Condolences may be made in at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 17, 2020