Rebecca Charlene Mudd, 46, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.



Survivors include her husband, Billy Mudd of Caneyville; three sons, Nathaniel Sandlin of Leitchfield, Riley Mudd of Leitchfield and Derek Mudd of Caneyville; and two grandchildrens.



A private funeral will be held with burial in Henderson Cemetery in Butler County.



The funeral will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Friday on the Dermitt Funeral Home Facebook page.

