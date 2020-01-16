Rhonda Kaye Harper (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rhonda Kaye Harper, 57, of Leitchfield, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Norton's Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville.
Survivors include two sons, James Colmore (Charleigh) of Bowling Green and Charles Colmore (Dawn) of Leitchfield; and one daughter, Christina Colmore (Junior) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Darlene Semones Weaver.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.