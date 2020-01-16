Rhonda Kaye Harper, 57, of Leitchfield, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Norton's Hosparus Inpatient Care Unit in Louisville.
Survivors include two sons, James Colmore (Charleigh) of Bowling Green and Charles Colmore (Dawn) of Leitchfield; and one daughter, Christina Colmore (Junior) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Darlene Semones Weaver.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 17, 2020