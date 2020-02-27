Richard Allen "Dick" Hansen, 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Louisville.
He was born Aug. 20, 1940, in Stanton, Mich., the son of the late Irvin Lars and Esther Mae Denman Hansen.
He graduated from Purdue University and attended one year of law school at Indiana University. He was a contractor, having started the Leitchfield Paving Co. and Hansen Enterprise, an owner and operator of Cardinal Stone Quarry in Edmonson County and started a coal processing plant in Butler County. In 1990, he started the development of Quail Run Subdivision in Leitchfield.
He was an avid bowler, hunter and golfer and was attending Leitchfield First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancye Wallace Hansen; two sons, Robert Aaron Hansen of Leitchfield and "J.P." Jeremy Porter (Brittney) of Lexington; two grandchildren, Colton Robert and Porter Allen Hansen; one brother, Bill Hansen (Johanna) of Florida; a sister-in-law, Jane Hansen of Greencastle, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ron Hansen; and one sister, Beverly Webb (Dick).
The funeral is noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with cremation to follow. Brother Musial Pearson will officiate.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Thurday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Leitchfield United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2020