Richard Beauchamp (1941 - 2019)
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Richard Beauchamp, 78, of Falls of Rough, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include two daughters, Robbin Anderson (Mike) and Kittie Compton; and two sons, John Beauchamp and Jerry Beauchamp (Shawna), both of Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jones Beauchamp; the mother of his children, Dallas Beauchamp; and his parents, Preston and Kittie Bradshaw Beauchamp.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019
