Richard Beauchamp, 78, of Falls of Rough, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include two daughters, Robbin Anderson (Mike) and Kittie Compton; and two sons, John Beauchamp and Jerry Beauchamp (Shawna), both of Falls of Rough.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jones Beauchamp; the mother of his children, Dallas Beauchamp; and his parents, Preston and Kittie Bradshaw Beauchamp.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019