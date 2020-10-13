Richard Joseph Gatto, 80, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.



He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Richard Joseph Gatto Sr. and Elsa Frances Dannenfelser Gatto. Richard was a salesman for Wiedemann Associates and a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was affectionately known as "Chicken Dick" by his friends on the St. Joseph Parish Picnic Committee. He was an avid sports fan, loyal to his hometown teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds as well as the UK Wildcats. He enjoyed horse racing and looked forward to the Kentucky Derby each year. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends. He loved traveling with family and spending time at the beach.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Jane Norton Gatto; his five children, Donna Gatto Cerritos (Henry Cerritos-Caceres), Deborah Gatto (Kevin Garvin), Rick Gatto (Angeleen), Renee Vincent (Eric)v and Tricia Smith (Jake); 16 grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Gatto (Elaine).



Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Lynne McVeigh and Denise Gatto; one brother, John Gatto; and one grandson, Brandon Gatto.



The funeral is aat noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A private committal service will be in Bowling Green Gardens following the service.



Visitation is from 9 until 11 a.m., Saturday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.



All those who wish to honor and remember Richard in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.



Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the St. Joseph Altar Society or Grayson County Alliance.

