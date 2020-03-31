Rickey Jaggers, 65, of Leitchfield, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include two sons, Robert White (Dorthie) and Samuel White (Brittany), both of Leitchfield; and his special friend, Barbara White of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Illa Lucille Chambers Jaggers.
Private services will be held.
Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 1, 2020