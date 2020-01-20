Rita L. Coats-Brooks, 83, of Jeffersonville, Ind., formerly of Caneyville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Wedgewood Healthcare in Clarksville, Ind..
Survivors include two sons, Chester Steven Coats (Carmen) and Gary A. Coats.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Chester Coats and William Brooks; and her parents, Ray M. and Elfie Marie Bratcher Cooper.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial is in Chapel Union Cemetery in Welches Creek.
Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 21, 2020