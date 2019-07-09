Robby Higdon, 43, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family and friends.
He was born Sept. 2, 1975, in Hardin County, Kentucky, the son of Marty and Joyce Clemons Higdon. He was the owner of Higdon Contracting, a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Parish Council, Knights of Columbus Fr. Carrol White Council 6743, the Fr. Michael J. McGivney Assembly 3021, served on the jail ministry, and was a Grayson County Magistrate for the 1st District.
He is survived by his wife, Nichole Higdon; five children, Savanna, Will, Ryan, Noah and Collin Higdon; his parents, Marty and Joyce Higdon; maternal grandmother Mary Charles Clemons; one brother, Junior Higdon (April); two sisters, Julie Nelson (Jason) and Maveric Higdon; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is noon Saturday, July 13, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial is in St. Benedict Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.; and from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Knights of Columbus Shop With A Knight program or St. Paul Catholic School.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on July 10, 2019