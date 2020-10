Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bob" Glenn, 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.



Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Saltsman of Leitchfield; three sons, Stephen Glenn, Bart Glenn and John Glenn, all of Leitchfield; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation will follow.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



