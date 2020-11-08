1/1
Robert “Bob” Stanton Conder
1938 - 2020
Robert Stanton "Bob" Conder, 82, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Owensboro, 53 minutes before his loving wife, Shirley.

He was born April 9, 1938, in Louisville, the son of the late Lovel and Lottie Armes Conder.

He was a Grayson County school teacher and bus driver, a real estate agent and a farmer. Bob enjoyed coin collecting, working on his farm and attending church. He married the love of his life, Shirley Allen Conder, on June 18, 1960, in Tompkinsville. He was a member of Hudson Community Church.

He is survived by his son, Barry Allen Conder (Cora) of Bowling Green; adopted son, Adam Ramsey of Leitchfield; a sister, Delois Smith, sister-in-law, Doris Fay Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Jean Close and brother, James Sheldon Conder. His wife, Shirley Allen Conder passed away just minutes after Bob so that they could be going together into eternity.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Hudson Community Church in Breckinridge County. Bro. Jim McIntosh and Bro. Jimmy Tucker will be officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.

The family respects the decisions of all those who do not feel comfortable or safe to attend the visitation and service. They request that all Kentucky guidelines for health and safety be observed. Please wear masks and social distance. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance.

It is asked that memorial donations be made to Leitchfield Memory Gardens, 710 Floyd St., Leitchfield, KY 42754, in memory of Bob and Shirley Conder.

Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
