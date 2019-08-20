Robert Gene Hill, 74, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Louisville.
Survivors include his four children, Larry Mercer, Paige McDaniel, Patty Rankin (David) and Robin Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Mercer Hill; a daughter, Sandy Hill; and his parents, Owen and Clara Clemons Hill.
The funeral is noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019