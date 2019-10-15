Robert "Bob" Ketterer, 89, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
He was a Korean War veteran.
Survivors include three sons, Ronald Ketterer (Janet), Richard Ketterer (Barbara) and Robert Ketterer (Lisa); and two daughters, Pamela Chester (Dennis) and Patricia Freeland (Shane).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Durham Ketterer; and his parents, Charles F. and Alma Hauser Ketterer.
A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 16, 2019