Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Robert "Bobby" Terry, 69, of Big Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Wanda Faye Terry; two daughters, Bobbi Jo Walton of Big Clifty and Faith Terry of Eastview; and five grandchildren.



Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Antioch Christian Cemetery in Big Clifty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store