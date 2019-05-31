Robert "Tadpole" Thompson, 45, of Leitchfield, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his mother, Rosie Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert "Frog" Thompson.
The funeral is 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation has been chosen.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019