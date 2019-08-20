Roger Barry Day, 68, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, Aug.15, 2019, at his home.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, and a member of American Legion Post 81 and the Sons of American Legion.
Survivors include one son, Anthony Bryan Day (Sara) of Clarkson; and one daughter, Amy Lynn Skaggs of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Boyd Sr. and Imogene Zella Bradshaw Day.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial with military honors is in Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019