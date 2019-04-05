Roger Darren Mudd, 43, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Norton-Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Darren Mudd.
He was born on Dec. 10, 1975, in Louisville, the son of Brenda Crawford Mudd and the late Clarence J. Mudd.
He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, woodworking, mowing yards and cooking.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Mudd of Louisville; his sister, Denise Kinsey (Dwayne) of Louisville; his son, Tyler Mudd (Aleisha) of Louisville; his daughter, Mary Mudd of Louisville; one grandson, Jayden Tyler Mudd; his children's mother, Donna Mudd; and a very special friend, Melinda Lawson.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sarah Whobrey; his paternal grandparents, Elza and Mary Decker Mudd; an aunt, Regenia Hayse; and one cousin, Melissa Hohimer.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Layman Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019