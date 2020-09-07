1/1
Ronald “Ronnie” Lambert McCrady
1962 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Lambert McCrady, 57, of Falls of Rough, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 4, 1962, in Badvible, Germany, the son of the late James Samuel and Irene Reifkohl McCrady.

He was a truck driver who enjoyed hunting and collecting knives and guns and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 89 and of Wilson United Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Braxton McCrady of Louisville; one sister, Regina Wolz (Joseph) of Falls of Rough; four brothers, Kenneth McCrady (Gail) of Caneyville, Dennis McCrady (Penny) of Brownsville, Shannon McCrady (Stacy) of Morgantown and Jimmy McCrady (Pam) of Leitchfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, 2170 Wilson Church Road, Caneyville. Bro. Blake Newton and Bro. Cecil Williams will be officiating. Burial follows in McCrady Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield when services move to Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Leitchfield, KY 42755 to assist with final expenses.

Condolences may be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
