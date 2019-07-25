Ronald Edward Eanes, 68, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Aleata Gail Heaverin Eanes; and two children, Keitha Pitchford (Andy) and Christopher Eanes (Wesley Caissie).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald W. and Virginia Ree Barnes Eanes.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019