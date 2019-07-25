Ronald Edward Eanes (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY
42754
(270)-259-4566
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Watson & Hunt Funeral Directors
2373 Elizabethtown Road
Leitchfield, KY 42754
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald Edward Eanes, 68, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Aleata Gail Heaverin Eanes; and two children, Keitha Pitchford (Andy) and Christopher Eanes (Wesley Caissie).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald W. and Virginia Ree Barnes Eanes.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home. Burial is in Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.watsonhuntfuneral.com.
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.