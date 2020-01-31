Ronald G. Armes, 82, of Leitchfield, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammy Fleener (Harrell) of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorena Mudd Armes; one daughter, Rhonda Armes Gary; and his parents, Charles Louis and Mattie Ozella Coles Armes.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in memory of Rhonda Armes Gary.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 1, 2020