Ronald Gene Rock, 88 of Clarkson, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army paratrooper in the Korean War, and was a member of American Legion Post 81.
Survivors include five children, Ronald David Rock, Terry Ann Rock, Mike Rock (Debbie), Kim Morgan Rock and Amy Rock; and two stepchildren. Michael Chism (Brenda Kay) and Debbi Chism Medley (Ken).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Connett Rock; and his parents, Roy E. and Ethel Stevenson Rock.
The funeral is noon Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Eminence Cemetery in Eminence, Ky., with burial to follow.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Wounded Worriers Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256, or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be made at www.rogersollerfh.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 5, 2019