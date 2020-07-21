Ronald Hilrie Pharris, 75, of Leitchfield, formerly of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1945, in Butler County, to the union of the late Hilrie and Littie Evelyn Embry Pharris and he was the husband of 27 years to the late Marilyn Joyce Pharris.
Ronald was a United States Army Vietnam veteran, member of the Butler County Antique Tractor Club, American Legion Leitchfield Post 81, VFW Falls of Rough Post 3852 and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed running the excavator, dancing, golfing with his grandson, International Harvester antique tractors and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Michael Tucker; two brothers, Gary Wayne Pharris and Gerald Pharris; one niece, Mandy Pharris; and one nephew, Shane Pharris.
He is survived by two sons, Bryan Pharris (Shelly) of Morgantown and Ronald Denton Pharris of Bowling Green; one daughter, Victoria Lynn Porter (Perry) of Falls of Rough; his companion for 21 years, Myrtle "Peanut" Ray of Leitchfield; five grandchildren, Collin Pharris (Stacy) of Bowling Green, Kelsey Pharris of Bowling Green, Kylee Baxter (Joseph) of Fort Worth, Texas, Jessica Rhae Kiper of Falls of Rough and Sarah Elizabeth Hale (Michael) of Leitchfield; six great-grandchildren, Carlee, Kinslee and Camden Baxter of Fort Worth, Texas, Addyson Porter and Allyson Hale, both of Leitchfield, and Rhae Lynn Kiper of Falls of Rough; one sister, Gloria Clark (Richard) of Morgantown; two brothers Joe Pharris (Ava) of Morgantown and Freddy Pharris (Kathy) of Little Bend; a sister-in-law, Oveda Pharris of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral was Friday, July 17, at Oak Ridge General Baptist Church with Bro. Joe Pharris and Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was in Oak Ridge Church Cemetery where Collin Pharris, Ben Pharris, Brad Pharris, Mike Hale, Mike Tucker, Jordan Pharris and Dwayne Moore served as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ronald McDonald House, 550 S. First St., Louisville, KY 40202.
by selecting the tribute wall.
