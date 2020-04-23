Rondal "Hondo" Sebastian, 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1947, in Breckinridge County, the son of the late Audra Sebastian and Hazel Chaney Miller. He married his wife, Martha Haynes Sebastian, on June 18, 1965.
He worked in maintenance at Campbell Hausfeld in Leitchfield. Hondo enjoyed working on antique tractors and antique chainsaws. He enjoyed working on anything with motors, especially old cars. Hondo also loved to ride motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Sebastian of Leitchfield; two children, Sherry Gayle Sebastian (Michael Moore) of Frankfort and James Sebastian (Diana) of Cub Run; and two grandchildren, Morgan Moore and Jacob Sebastian.
Private services will be held under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Madrid Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Apr. 24, 2020