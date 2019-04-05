Rose Mary Carter, 83, of Horse Cave, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Medical Center in Caverna.
Survivors include her husband, Reginal Carter; one son, Roger W. Carter of Louisville; and three daughters, Mary Malone Logsdon (Steve) of Upton, Louise Glass (Ronnie) of Munfordville and Marcia Ann Wilson (Jerry) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ollie Reed Smith.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Apr. 6, 2019