Rose Mary Carter, 83, of Horse Cave, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Medical Center in Caverna.
Survivors include her husband, Reginal Carter; one son, Roger W. Carter of Louisville; and three daughters, Mary Malone Logsdon (Steve) of Upton, Louise Glass (Ronnie) of Munfordville and Marcia Ann Wilson (Jerry) of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ollie Reed Smith.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019