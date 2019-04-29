Send Flowers Obituary



Survivors include her husband, Reginal Carter; one son, Roger W. Carter of Louisville; and three daughters, Mary Malone Logsdon (Steve) of Upton, Louise Glass (Ronnie) of Munfordville and Marcia Ann Wilson (Jerry) of Leitchfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ollie Reed Smith.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in New Lone Oak Cemetery.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at



Rose Mary Carter, 83, of Horse Cave, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Medical Center in Caverna.Survivors include her husband, Reginal Carter; one son, Roger W. Carter of Louisville; and three daughters, Mary Malone Logsdon (Steve) of Upton, Louise Glass (Ronnie) of Munfordville and Marcia Ann Wilson (Jerry) of Leitchfield.She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ollie Reed Smith.The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in New Lone Oak Cemetery.Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close