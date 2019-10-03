Roy Edward Woodrum, 72, of Caneyville, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on March 3, 1947, in Taylor County, Kentucky, the son of the late George and Sudie Fender Woodrum.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Pilgrim Masonic Lodge No. 545 and Shrewsbury Order of The Eastern Star No. 496. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandsons and was a faithful member of Beech Grove United Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Carol Cooke Woodrum; son, Joshua Woodrum; and daughter, Lisa Williams (Hank); two grandsons, Eldon and Eric Williams; two sisters, Brenda Stinnet and Doris Ferguson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Danny Woodrum; and three sisters; Mary Lou Brooks, Betty Wilson, and Sudie Mae Miller.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, with Brother Gary Woosley and Brother Robert Cena officiating. Burial is in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 4, 2019