Russell Gene Wooden, 61, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Teresa Gail Snyder Wooden; three daughters, Brandy D. Blanton, Stacy A. Meredith and Wendy G. Grider, all of Leitchfield; and six grandchildren.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Layman Memorial Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

