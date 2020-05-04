Ruth Lee Embry, 97, of Leitchfield, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Ken Embry (Eileen) of Bowling Green, Linda Dinell (Tom) of South Gate, and Rick Embry (Joyce) and Dwight Embry (Tammy), both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Embry; one son, Mark Embry; and her parents, Roscoe and Rosa Woosley Lee.
Funeral services will be private, with burial to follow. Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in her memory to Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, PO Box 398, Leitchfield, KY 42754, to buy playground equipment.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2020