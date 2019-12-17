Sadie Mildred Curtis, 92, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, Dec.15, 2019, at the Edmonson Center in Brownsville.
Survivors include her children, Gail Kinkaid (Emory), Betty Hartwig (Gary), Janice Becker (Tom), Dewey Curtis Jr. (Sherrill), Donald Curtis (Julie), Dan Curtis (Amy), Annette Langdon (Russell), Sara Hamilton (Robert) and Virginia Renfro (James).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee Curtis; children Robert Curtis and Delores Curtis; and her parents, Walter Marshall and Thunnie McGee King.
The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Chapel in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019