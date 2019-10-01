Samuel J. Hawkins, 72, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired arson investigator.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Hawkins of Clarkson; and his children, Scott Hawkins (Tez) of Leitchfield, Lee Cissell of Florida and Gail Newsome of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon and Agnes Skaggs Hawkins.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Clarkson Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, PO Box 2149, Elizabethtown, KY 42702, or St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made at dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 2, 2019