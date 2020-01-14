Samuel "Sammy" Ray Dennis, 52, of Holly, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Leandra Higdon Dennis; two daughters, Tasha Lindsey (Jullian) and Shi Whitman (Brandon), both of Leitchfield; a son, Calvin Dennis of Eveleigh; and his mother, Joyce "Mickey" Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Dennis.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Holly Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 15, 2020