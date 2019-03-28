Obituary



Survivors include her children, Christy Mae Kie, Jimmie Nelson, Jonathan Wade Kie, Stephanie Marie Rosser, Michael Kie, Lillie Baxter and Sheila Drakee; and stepchildren Edna Decker, Charlene Sandlin, Earl Ray, William Carl and Jamie Sandlin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Hunter Sandlin, and her parents, Nelson and Versie Chapman.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Wortham Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at

Sandra Sandlin, 59, of Leitchfield, died Monday, March 11, 2019, as the result of an accident in Louisville.Survivors include her children, Christy Mae Kie, Jimmie Nelson, Jonathan Wade Kie, Stephanie Marie Rosser, Michael Kie, Lillie Baxter and Sheila Drakee; and stepchildren Edna Decker, Charlene Sandlin, Earl Ray, William Carl and Jamie Sandlin.She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Hunter Sandlin, and her parents, Nelson and Versie Chapman.The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Wortham Cemetery.Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield

306 West Main St. P O Box 90

Leitchfield , KY 42755

270-259-4061 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Record Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close