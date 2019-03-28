Sandra Sandlin, 59, of Leitchfield, died Monday, March 11, 2019, as the result of an accident in Louisville.
Survivors include her children, Christy Mae Kie, Jimmie Nelson, Jonathan Wade Kie, Stephanie Marie Rosser, Michael Kie, Lillie Baxter and Sheila Drakee; and stepchildren Edna Decker, Charlene Sandlin, Earl Ray, William Carl and Jamie Sandlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Hunter Sandlin, and her parents, Nelson and Versie Chapman.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Wortham Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
270-259-4061
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2019