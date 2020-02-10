Sandra Sue Hack, 77, of Leitchfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Hack of Leitchfield; and two daughters, Brenda Lucas and Lori Hazelwood (Carlos), both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Headie Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Bailey Lee.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2020