Sarah Clarice Chamberlain, 71, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Charles Chamberlain of Clarkson; and children John David Hollaway, Mark Allen Bryer, Stevana Hill Sedita and Kevin Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Lena Maxine Rhea Shepherd.
A memorial service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen.
Visitation is from noon until time services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2020