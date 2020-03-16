Sarah Clarice Chamberlain (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY
42755
(270)-259-4061
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Dermitt Funeral Home - Leitchfield
306 West Main St. P O Box 90
Leitchfield, KY 42755
Obituary
Sarah Clarice Chamberlain, 71, of Clarkson, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Charles Chamberlain of Clarkson; and children John David Hollaway, Mark Allen Bryer, Stevana Hill Sedita and Kevin Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Lena Maxine Rhea Shepherd.
A memorial service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation was chosen.
Visitation is from noon until time services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2020
