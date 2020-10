Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah Irene Albro, 95, of Shrewsbury, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. S



Survivors include two nephews and five nieces..



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8,, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with burial n Shrewsbury Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

