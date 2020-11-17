Sarah Jane Thomason, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, 76. of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family and friends on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.



Sarah was born Dec. 3, 1943, in the Duff community of Grayson County, the daughter of the late Albert Harold and Emily Louise Burnett Thomason. She also was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joe Williams.



She is survived by her loving brother, William H. Thomason (Carolyn) of Leitchfield; and a sister, Georgia Williams of Selma, Indiana. She is fondly remembered by her niece, Natalie Cooper (Daniel), nephew, Shane Thomason (Ashlee), and niece, Shauna Thomason. Her great nieces and nephews are Dominic Cooper, Isabelle Cooper, Titus Cooper, Maisie Cooper, Khelan Thomason, Elliott Thomason, Beckam Cooper, Fynn Cooper and Hudson Cooper.



In addition, Sarah is survived by her adopted family Wayne and Janet Backman, Tom and Pattie Read, Morgan Nichter (Jason), Christian, Samuel, Gracie and Abbie Read to whom she was known as "Aunt Sarah." Sarah's special friends, Sara Dean and Becky Klusch have shared many special times together and were privileged to help care for her in her last months.



Sarah graduated from Leitchfield High School in 1961, Eastern Kentucky University with a BS in physical education in 1966 and MA in education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1971. In addition, Sarah completed graduate work at University of Louisville in special education and received credentials to become a high school principal. She started her career at Breckinridge County High School and completed her career as assistant principal at Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Louisville. During her career, she taught physical education, special education and was a cross country and track coach.



Sarah worked as an educator for more than 32 years, not only teaching in the classroom, but shepherding the hearts of individual students along the way. In addition, Sarah was the FCA sponsor and sponsored many students on Chrysalis walks. Sarah was a devoted member of Southeast Christian Church where she was active in the Faith Class. She served on many mission trips and with many other ministries. Sarah also served on the Faces of Christ and Emmaus retreats as well as leading girls' high school discipleship groups. Sarah was a faithful member of Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Sarah's faith in Jesus Christ motivated how she lived her life and now she is home with her Lord and Savior.



A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Road, Louisville. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. EST followed by the service at 11 a.m. EST. Joe Donaldson will be officiating.



A graveside service is planned at 2:30 p.m. EST in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Leitchfield with the Rev. Fred Whitmore officiating.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home in Middletown.



The Thomason family requests that memorial contributions be made to BsideU for Life, The Brown Cancer Center, Hosparus Health of Louisville or The Potters Wheel.

