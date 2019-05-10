Scott Allen Dudley Trump, 27, of Parsons, W.Va., died Monday, May 6, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo.
Survivors include his wife, Teanna Trump of Parsons; his daughter, Elleanna Trump of Parsons; his father, Shannon Trump of Berea; and his mother and stepfather, Tina Trump and Jesse Pirtle of Morgantown.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Visitation is from 3:30 p.m. until time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Scott Trump Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be made at www.trentdowell.com
Published in The Record on May 11, 2019