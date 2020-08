Or Copy this URL to Share

Scottie W. Newton, 61, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Teresa Risner Newton; children, Crystal Rainey and Savannah Forleo; and six grandchildren



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Sanders Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store