S.G. Bryant, 70, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his residence.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Smith Bryant; two sons, Corey Bryant and Chris Bryant; and three grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in New Hope Cemetery in Big Clifty.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



