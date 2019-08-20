Sharion Burden, 70, of Leitchfield, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Survivors include two sons, David Vance (Becky) and Marty Burden (Tammy); and one daughter, Amanda Burden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Burden; and her parents, Marvin and Verble Renfrow Edward.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial is in Oller Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dermitt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019