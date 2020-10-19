1/
Sharon D. Stewart
{ "" }
Sharon D. Stewart, 45, of Edmonson County, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Survivors include a son, Nickolas Heaverin of Leitchfield; a daughter, Cassie Peay of Hopkinsville; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Sunny Point General Baptist Church in Edmonson County with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in The Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
