Sharon D. Stewart, 45, of Edmonson County, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Nickolas Heaverin of Leitchfield; a daughter, Cassie Peay of Hopkinsville; and two grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Sunny Point General Baptist Church in Edmonson County with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.