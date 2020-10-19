Sharon D. Stewart, 45, of Edmonson County, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.



Survivors include a son, Nickolas Heaverin of Leitchfield; a daughter, Cassie Peay of Hopkinsville; and two grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Sunny Point General Baptist Church in Edmonson County with burial in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.



Dermitt Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store